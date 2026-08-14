WATCH: Little Big Town Team Up With Kelsea Ballerini

Multi-platinum, GRAMMY® Award-winning Little Big Town is turning up the heat with its latest single, “Closing Time,” featuring six-time GRAMMY® nominee and multiple CMA and ACM Award winner Kelsea Ballerini.

The new track is available now and arrives with an official music video, offering a fun, flirtatious duet about refusing to let the night end when the chemistry is just getting started.

“Closing Time” is the latest preview of Little Big Town’s highly anticipated new album, It’s A Dying Art, arriving August 28 via MCA.

The band—Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Phillip Sweet and Jimi Westbrook—will celebrate the new album with an extensive tour, including two very special Nashville performances at the Ryman Auditorium on December 9 and 10.

Little Big Town at the Ryman Auditorium:

December 9 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

December 10 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

Co-produced by two-time GRAMMY® winner Gena Johnson and Little Big Town’s own Karen Fairchild, It’s A Dying Art leans into intimate storytelling, emotional ballads and the imperfect beauty of music made by humans.

The album also features collaborations with longtime friends including Ashley Monroe, Jason Isbell and Ballerini, while showcasing the chemistry and trust Little Big Town has developed throughout more than 25 years together.

The group first introduced the project with “Hey There Sunshine,” which debuted at the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards. The Tennessean called the performance “a hopeful, healing moment,” while Billboard praised the song as “a timely message from one of country music’s greatest vocal groups.”

That was followed by the post-breakup anthem “Over and Over,” Ashley Monroe collaboration “Sucker For A Sad Song,” and the piano-driven ballad “We Could Have It All.”

The forthcoming album also features “The Door” with Jason Isbell, the fiery “It’s Coming Around,” and “The Idea.”

With “Closing Time,” Little Big Town once again proves why its four-part harmonies and ability to connect emotionally with listeners have made the group one of country music’s most enduring acts.

The band will celebrate the release of It’s A Dying Art with a special performance on the TODAY Plaza on September 1 as part of the TODAY Citi Concert Series, before bringing the new music home to Nashville for those two highly anticipated nights at the Ryman Auditorium in December.

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