Jason Isbell Coming To The Caverns

Live music returns to Grundy County, Tennessee with The Caverns Above Ground Concert Series featuring the 4x time Grammy Award-winning Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit on October 9-11, 2020 . The concerts will take place outdoors and in pods on a hillside above The Caverns cave music venue and overlooking the beautiful Payne Cove.

“Whether above ground or below ground, the natural beauty at The Caverns is astounding,” says Todd Mayo, The Caverns owner. “We’re grateful our above-ground land gives us the opportunity to be among the first venues in the country to bring people together in a responsible manner for socially-distanced concerts.”

Guests will arrive at staggered times, be asked COVID-19 screening questions, receive a temperature check, and enjoy the show from 2-person, 4-person and 6-person socially-distanced pods. Pods are spaced with a minimum of 6’ distance between each other with 13’ foot paths between pods to maintain social distancing. The seated concerts are “bring your own chair.”

Masks will be mandatory, except when guests are in their pods. All concessions and merchandise will be ordered through an app and delivered contactless to pods eliminating lines and limiting the need for guests to leave pods. While the music plays on above ground, restrooms will be used inside The Caverns to give guests an opportunity to duck below the surface to see the world-famous, subterranean music venue.

The venue is following guidance provided by the CDC and the State of Tennessee’s Tennessee Pledge for reopening.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, September 18 at 10a CT. $1 from all ticket sales will be donated to the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA). To purchase tickets, click here.