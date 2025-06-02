Randy White, Husband Of Lorrie Morgan, Passes Away

Randy White, husband of Grand Ole Opry star, Lorrie Morgan, has passed away following a year-long battle with cancer.

The announcement of White’s passing in the early morning hours of June 1st was made by Ms. Morgan’s friend and manager, Tony Conway of Conway Entertainment Group.

Conway shared this comment from Lorrie Morgan:

“Randy has been my partner, my champion and my rock for 17 years. Our big, wonderful family and I are devastated at the loss of this truly kind and incredible man. I was blessed by his love. Ran-Ran, I will love and miss you forever.”

Morgan and White, a retired entrepreneur, were married in a private beachside ceremony in September 2010.

The singer announced in April 2024 that White was undergoing treatment for mouth cancer.

Lorrie Morgan has had three number one hits on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart: “Five Minutes”, “What Part of No”, and “I Didn’t Know My Own Strength”. She also had 11 additional top 10 hits, and more than 40 charting singles. Her latest album is Dead Girl Walking. Morgan is one of the “Grand Ladies” of the Grand Ole Opry, recently marking 40 years as a member of that iconic institution.

No announcements have been made regarding Morgan’s current tour schedule. She has been preparing for a 40-city summer tour.

Together, Lorrie and Randy shared her two children, Randy’s four children, fifteen grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. They have been looking forward to the birth of a second great-grandchild. White also leaves Puddin’ Marie Antoinette and Lil Mae Rose, his faithful four-legged friends.

The family appreciates prayers of support and requests privacy during this difficult time. Service arrangements for Randy White are pending.

