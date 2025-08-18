Daniel Grindstaff Meets Rod Stewart In Nashville

Banjo extraordinaire Daniel Grindstaff experienced a full-circle moment in Music City last week when he met the legendary Sir Rod Stewart following Stewart’s show at Ascend Amphitheater in downtown Nashville. Grindstaff’s acclaimed Bluegrass version of Stewart’s classic “Forever Young” has earned him multiple IBMA nominations, widespread chart success, and the admiration of fans across genres. Featuring powerhouse vocals from Paul Brewster and Dolly Parton, the track reimagines the rock-pop favorite as a heartfelt Bluegrass anthem—recorded and celebrated right here in Nashville.

“I had the chance to meet the voice who made ‘Forever Young’ iconic—and whose music has shaped generations: the legendary Sir Rod Stewart,” Grindstaff shared. “It was surreal to connect over a song that’s meant so much to myself and so many others. Sir Rod was as much a gentleman as he is an artist and entertainer. His show was an energetic two-hour set of hit after hit with a top-shelf cast of musicians. It was a night I’ll always remember.”

Since its release, Grindstaff’s “Forever Young” has soared to No. 1 on the Bluegrass Today Weekly Airplay Chart and topped the Bluegrass Unlimited National Airplay Survey, while amassing more than 400K Spotify streams. The single has also been spotlighted on SiriusXM’s Bluegrass Junction, Banjo Radio, and more—cementing its place as a career highlight for the East Tennessee native who has long called Nashville’s music community home.

Over the years, Grindstaff has taken the stage at the Grand Ole Opry, collaborated with Nashville greats, and recorded much of his material in the city’s world-renowned studios. With his band The Uptown Troubadours, he continues to rise with their latest single “Angel Dream”, which recently claimed the No. 1 spot on the Bluegrass Today Monthly Airplay Chart (August 2025). Next up, Grindstaff is set to release his highly anticipated new single, “The Death of John Henry” featuring country and bluegrass legend Marty Stuart, arriving September 24.

