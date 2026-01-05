Terri Clark Receives One of Canada’s Highest Honors

Country music star, Nasvillian and Canadian native, Terri Clark has received one of her home country’s highest honors, being appointed to the Order of Canada. The prestigious recognition celebrates Clark’s extraordinary career, community dedication, and lasting impact on Canada’s cultural landscape.

Established in 1967, the Order of Canada is the cornerstone of the nation’s honors system, recognizing individuals who have enriched the lives of others and helped shape the country for the better. To date, more than 8,250 Canadians from all walks of life have been appointed to the Order.

“When I was a young girl growing up in Alberta with my sights set on the Grand Ole Opry and the CMA, my mother would often talk about one honor being head and shoulders above the rest—the Order of Canada,” Clark shared. “The highest honor our country can bestow upon a civilian. I’ve been incredibly fortunate to see so many dreams come true, but this one is for her. To be included among the likes of Joni Mitchell, Gordon Lightfoot, Anne Murray, k.d. lang and so many more is truly humbling.”

Governor General of Canada Mary Simon also praised the newest appointees, noting that the Order of Canada “celebrates not only the talent, expertise and dedication of individuals, but also the countless lives they have touched through their work, vision and contributions.”

Clark’s influence on country music has long crossed borders. She made history as the first Canadian female member of the Grand Ole Opry—a distinction she still holds—and has been inducted into both the Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame and the Canadian Music Hall of Fame. Her latest induction places her alongside fellow Canadian legends including Joni Mitchell, Shania Twain, Neil Young, Alanis Morissette and Sarah McLachlan.

The legendary singer-songwriter closed out 2025 on the road with fellow Canadian country icon Paul Brandt on their co-headlining acoustic tour, Homecoming 2.0, performing in 34 cities coast to coast across Canada—bringing her music, and now her latest honor, full circle.

