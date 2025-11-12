James Taylor Makes His Grand Ole Opry Debut

It was one of those nights that felt destined for the history books. The crowd inside the Grand Ole Opry House rose to their feet as James Taylor—one of the most beloved voices in American music—stepped into the circle for the very first time. With his signature calm warmth and that unmistakable voice, the multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning icon made his long-awaited Opry debut as part of the show’s ongoing 100th anniversary celebration.

Taylor’s set was pure magic. Performing classics like “Fire and Rain,” “You’ve Got A Friend,” “Copperline,” “Carolina In My Mind,” and “Shower The People,” he brought his timeless songs into the sacred space of the Opry stage—bridging generations and genres in a way only James Taylor can.

Adding to the magic, Taylor was joined by longtime friends and Opry members Vince Gill and Emmylou Harris, who shared the stage in a moment that beautifully honored the deep connection between country, folk, and Americana music.

In recognition of Veterans Day, the Opry also welcomed back Gary Sinise and the Lieutenant Dan Band, along with singer-songwriter and veteran Scotty Hasting, Opry member Jamey Johnson, and Opry member Craig Morgan, who continues to serve as an Army Reserve Warrant Officer. A portion of ticket sales from the show benefited the Gary Sinise Foundation, which supports and honors U.S. veterans, first responders, and their families.

The Opry’s 100th Anniversary celebration is in full swing, with more history-making moments ahead. On Friday, November 28, the Opry will officially mark its centennial with two all-star shows featuring more than 25 Opry members. Tickets are available now at Opry.com.

The celebration continues well into 2026, with the inaugural Opry 100 Honors set for January 10 at the Ryman Auditorium, celebrating the enduring legacy of Hank Williams. Performers will include his grandchildren Hilary Williams, Holly Williams, and Sam Williams, along with Steven Curtis Chapman, Terri Clark, and others.

Just days later, on January 16, 2026, Suzy Bogguss will take her rightful place as the newest member of the Grand Ole Opry family, adding another milestone to this remarkable chapter in Opry history.

As the circle turns 100, it’s only fitting that one of music’s greatest storytellers—James Taylor—helped mark the occasion, reminding everyone in attendance that great songs, like the Opry itself, never go out of style.

