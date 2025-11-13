Kenny Chesney Tops New York Times Best Sellers List

After a whirlwind ten-day book tour that took him from East Tennessee State University to New York City, Chicago, Los Angeles, and beyond, Kenny Chesney has another reason to celebrate. His first book, Heart Life Music, has debuted at No. 1 on both The New York Times Hardcover Nonfiction and Combined Print & E-Book Best Sellers lists, marking a major milestone for the country superstar.

Described as “a love letter to an unthinkable dream,” Heart Life Music takes readers deep into Chesney’s remarkable journey—from his small-town Tennessee roots and early days on Lower Broadway to life on the road, learning from heroes like Alabama and George Jones, and forging friendships with icons such as Jimmy Buffett, Bruce Springsteen, and Willie Nelson. Co-written with longtime confidante Holly Gleason, the book offers an unfiltered look at the highs, lows, and lessons behind one of country music’s most enduring careers.

“When our editor asked to Zoom, I thought he was letting us down easy,” Chesney admitted. “But then he told us Heart Life Music was No. 1—on two lists. I couldn’t believe it. This is something I never imagined when I started out playing little bars and writing songs in my dorm room.”

Fans across the country have packed venues to hear Chesney share stories from the book, from a sold-out kickoff at East Tennessee State University to intimate evenings in Boston, and Key West’s Tennessee Williams Theater. Each stop has blended laughter, nostalgia, and gratitude—a heartfelt reflection of the life and love that inspired Heart Life Music.

