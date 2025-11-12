Rising Star Callie Prince Signs Exclusive Publishing Deal with Endurance

Nashville-based singer-songwriter Callie Prince has officially signed an exclusive publishing deal with Endurance Music Group (EMG) — marking a major milestone in her career and her first-ever publishing agreement. The Mississippi native has been crafting her sound since her teenage years.

The EMG partnership comes alongside another career-defining move: Prince’s first management deal with 1221 Management (Chris DuBois, JD Groover, Geoff Ogunlesi). Together, these new collaborations cement Prince’s place among Music Row’s most exciting and authentic new talents. Her debut EP, Girls Who Cuss, arrives November 14.

“It is truly an honor to work with Endurance,” Prince shared. “They believe in me and my songwriting, and they champion me and push me to get better. I’ve always dreamed of being a songwriter, and they have helped turn that dream into a reality!”

Courtney Kruckeberg, EMG Creative Director, echoed the excitement: “I’m beyond thrilled to be working with the one and only Callie Prince! She truly has a knack for pairing great lyrics with infectious, soaring melodies. From the first time I heard ‘She Calls Him Baby,’ I was hooked—she has a rich, captivating voice that makes you want to hit repeat. The entire Endurance team has been fired up about Callie for a while now, and we’re so excited to make it official!”

Songs already released from Girls Who Cuss, including her latest single “Cigarettes,” are quickly gaining traction. Prince’s music has been spotlighted on top editorial playlists such as Spotify’s Fresh Finds, All New Country, and Fresh Finds Country, as well as Apple Music’s New in Country, CMT’s The Roundup, and Whiskey Riff’s Country New Music Friday.

Since debuting in 2020, Prince has released a string of buzzworthy singles, including fan favorite “She Calls Him Baby.”Through her music, she effortlessly blends her love of classic country with modern lyricism, crafting songs that hit straight to the heart. Rooted in real-life experiences and small-town stories, Prince’s songs connect deeply with fans and showcase an artist who’s only just getting started—but already making her mark in Music City.

