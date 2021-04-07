Jake Worthington Signs With Big Loud

Texas rooted newcomer Jake Worthington doubles down, signing to BIG LOUD for both management and publishing representation.

“I am so proud to make Country music happen with this group of trailblazers,” says Worthington.

“As a Texan myself, adding Jake to the Big Loud roster is truly a full-circle moment for me,” Big Loud Management’s Troy “Tracker” Johnson continues. “There’s just something about him, and I’m excited for everyone to hear it. He’s real, he’s country – plain and simple.”

Hailing from La Porte, TX, and becoming a household name as a finalist on Season 6 of NBC’s The Voice (2014), Worthington is ready to introduce his own brand of real deal, authentic Country that draws from his musical inspirations – ranging from George Jones and Merle Haggard to Alan Jackson and Randy Travis.

Already winning over fans with his honest and steady stamp on independent releases like “How Do You Honky Tonk,” “Don’t Think Twice,” and “A Lot of Room to Talk,” Worthington continues to stack his touring resume with shows all across the Lone Star State and beyond.

To top it off, the emerging tunesmith has been writing with Nashville hitmakers Craig Wiseman, Lee Miller, Tony Lane, Ernest Keith Smith, Matt Jenkins and more, with new music expected from him in the coming months.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jake into the Big Loud Publishing family as well,” says Big Loud Publishing’s Travis Carter. “We can’t wait to continue building upon the already incredible catalog of Country music he is bringing to the table.”