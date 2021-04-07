Canaan Smith Drops “High Country Sound”

Nearly six years in the making, Round Here Records’ Canaan Smith released his album, HIGH COUNTRY SOUND – available digitally now.

“It just feels really rewarding to not only make music I’m proud of, but also do it in the way I’ve always wanted,” Smith explains. “I wrote every single one of these songs from the heart, and I couldn’t be more thankful that I get to put myself out there like this. When it’s all said and done, this album is special to me because it brings me home.”

Smith’s credit as a producer is on all 12 tracks – solely producing eight, while co-producing the remaining four with Tyler Hubbard + Brian Kelley of Florida Georgia Line. Alongside Nashville songwriting mainstays Jim Beavers, Corey Crowder, David Garcia, Jared Mullins, and Josh Miller, the Virginia native also co-wrote every song on the album.

In addition to previously released fan-favorites “Colder Than You,” “Cabin In The Woods,” “Mason Jars & Fireflies,” and “Sweet Virginia,” HIGH COUNTRY SOUND features a standout collaboration with GRAMMY nominee Brent Cobb, “Catch Me If You Can” (listen above).