Carrie Underwood’s “My Savior” Debuts At #1

Carrie Underwood’s new album, My Savior, debuted at #1 on the Billboard Country and Christian Charts, as well as #4 on the Billboard 200 chart this week with 72,644 SPS units. Additionally, the album is #1 on Billboard’s Top Albums, Top Country Albums, Top Christian Albums and is the #1 Current Digital Album. My Savior is Underwood’s ninth consecutive album to debut at #1 on the Billboard Country Chart – extending her record as the only Country artist to achieve that feat with all nine of her studio album releases from the beginning of her career.

My Savior is also the #1 Country Album and #1 Christian album in Canada. The album was #1 on the iTunes Album Sales Chart in the U.S. for all genres throughout the week of release and is currently #1. It was also the #1 Country Album on iTunes in Canada and Australia.

Seven songs from the albums debuted on the Country Songs Track chart: “How Great Thou Art,” “Amazing Grace,” “Just As I Am,” “Because He Lives,” “Victory In Jesus,” “The Old Rugged Cross” and “Blessed Assurance.”

My Savior consists of covers of some of Underwood’s favorite traditional gospel hymns in a unique pastiche of musical styles from classic country to folk, bluegrass, and gospel. The album will be available on vinyl April 30. My Savior is co-produced and arranged by Underwood and GRAMMY Award winner David Garcia, with whom she co-produced her 2018 album Cry Pretty, her seventh album to be certified Platinum or Multi-Platinum by the RIAA. Garcia is a multi-platinum selling, four-time GRAMMY Award-winning record producer and songwriter.