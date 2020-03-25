Jake Owen Tops The Charts

Jake Owen’s single “Homemade” hits the top of the charts across North America today, marking his eighth career No. 1 in the U.S., and his sixth No. 1 in Canada. “Homemade” is No. 1 on both the U.S. Billboard Country Airplay and Country Aircheck/Mediabase Airplay charts, while reigning the Billboard Canada Country Airplay and Mediabase Canada Country charts.

“Homemade” was co-written by Bobby Pinson, Drew Parker, Jared Mullins and Ben Goldsmith, and is the third single released from Owen’s album GREETINGS FROM…JAKE (Big Loud Records). “Homemade” follows Gold-certified, #1 hit “I Was Jack (You Were Diane)” and Platinum-certified, ACM-nominated Top 5 “Down to the Honkytonk,” and marks Owen’s second No. 1 single since signing with Big Loud Records.

“There is so much going on in the world right now, and I don’t take any of this for granted,” Owen shared with Billboard. “‘Homemade’ has such a new level of meaning to me. I think we all can relate right now to taking the time to focus on the people and small, daily moments that really matter; the ones that make your home, at the core, the most important thing in life. I know a lot of my team and fans are celebrating this moment from home with me right now, and I’d like to thank Big Loud Records and the rest of the people that work so hard every day to get my music out.”

“We are beyond elated to celebrate Jake’s eighth #1 record, and second at Big Loud, with him,” says Stacy Blythe, VP of Promotion. “Big Loud had early belief that ‘Homemade’ would be a chart topper for Jake and that, paired with the incredibly personal story in the video of Jake’s grandparents’ journey, makes this a special one.”

Owen recently wrapped his first-ever headlining, acoustic “Down To The Tiki Tonk Tour” with nearly all tour stops sold-out.