Jack White Releases New Album Frozen Charlotte

Nashvillian rock icon Jack White has officially released his seventh solo studio album, Frozen Charlotte, available now through Third Man Records.

The 13-track collection arrives in multiple formats, including CD, cassette, standard black vinyl, and several limited-edition vinyl pressings, giving collectors plenty of options as White’s latest chapter hits record stores and streaming platforms.

Closing out the album is the blistering new single “Neighbors Blues,” a high-energy rocker that showcases the raw guitar work and blues-infused sound fans have come to expect from the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer.

Before the album’s release, White and Third Man Records offered fans a behind-the-scenes look at the creative process through the two-part Third Man Release Lab video series. The episodes teased Frozen Charlotte with cryptic imagery, hints about the mysterious “Frozen Charlatan” character, and an early preview of “Dollar Bill.”

Produced and mixed by White at Third Man Studio in Nashville, Frozen Charlotte was recorded shortly after wrapping the No Name World Tour. Rather than taking time off following the success of his GRAMMY-nominated 2024 album No Name, White reunited with longtime bandmates Patrick Keeler (drums), Dominic Davis(bass), and Bobby Emmett (keyboards) to capture the momentum in the studio.

The result is a hard-hitting collection that blends explosive rock, garage blues, and White’s unmistakable guitar work while expanding on the sound that made No Name one of last year’s most celebrated rock releases.

Earlier this year, fans got an early taste of the project with the release of “Derecho Demonico” and “G.O.D. And The Broken Ribs,” both of which White and his band performed during his sixth appearance as a musical guest on Saturday Night Live.

White also kicks off an extensive 2026 world tour in support of Frozen Charlotte beginning tonight with a sold-out performance at The Anthem in Washington, D.C. The North American run includes multi-night stops in Brooklyn, Chicago, Charlotte, Atlanta, and Miami Beach, along with appearances at Borderland Festival in New York and Iron Blossom Music Festival in Virginia. White’s show at The Truth here in Nashville is sold out but we’re hoping he’ll add another.

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