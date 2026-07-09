Epiphone Unveils Eric Church Hummingbird Dark

Fans of Eric Church can now get their hands on a more accessible version of one of the Chief’s favorite guitars. Epiphone has officially unveiled the Inspired by Gibson Eric Church Hummingbird™ Dark, a limited-edition acoustic-electric modeled after Church’s popular Gibson Hummingbird Dark that debuted a decade ago.

Built for the stage and designed with Church’s unmistakable style in mind, the new signature model is available now through authorized Epiphone dealers, Gibson Garage locations, and Epiphone’s website.

Church has quietly been road-testing the guitar for the past two years while touring in support of his latest music, including his GRAMMY-nominated album Evangeline vs. The Machine. With headlining performances at Red Rocksand Lake Tahoe on the horizon, the new model reflects the same instrument that has become a nightly companion on stage.

“For me, a great guitar is about expression—finding something honest and putting it out into the world,” Church said. “We’ve been working on this Epiphone Hummingbird Dark, and it’s been with me out on the road for the past two years, part of that journey every single night. It’s where songs take shape, where ideas turn into something real. I’m excited for other players to get their hands on it and see where it leads them, because that’s what this is all about—finding your voice and having the right partner to help you say it.”

Visually, the guitar stands apart with its striking Cobra Burst finish, black binding, and custom Hummingbird Darkpickguard, giving the classic square-shoulder design a modern, stage-ready appearance. Underneath the bold look is a solid Sitka spruce top paired with layered mahogany back and sides, delivering the warm, balanced tone that has made the Hummingbird a favorite among singer-songwriters for generations.

Church has long been associated with Nashville based Gibson guitars, and this latest collaboration gives players an opportunity to own a signature model inspired by the instrument that has helped shape his live performances over the past several years.

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