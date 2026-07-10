WATCH: The Band Perry Reimagines “You Lie” With Kaitlin Butts

The Band Perry is breathing new life into one of its biggest hits with the release of “You Lie (Forever Version),” a fresh take on the group’s Platinum-certified breakthrough featuring rising country singer-songwriter Kaitlin Butts. The updated track arrives alongside an official visualizer.

Originally released on the band’s self-titled debut album in 2010, “You Lie” became one of The Band Perry’s signature songs, telling the story of a woman confronting a cheating partner with equal parts heartbreak and defiance. Sixteen years later, the new version delivers an even more powerful punch.

“I’ve admired Kaitlin’s music for so long, and there’s something so full-circle about a song that once lived between us as strangers on the radio now living between us as friends,” said Kimberly Perry. “This is what it sounds like when girlhood becomes womanhood—same song, same spirit, but now we’ve both lived it enough to sing it like we mean it.”

Produced by Beau Bedford, the updated recording trades some of the original’s country roots for a bigger, rock-infused sound highlighted by gritty electric guitars and soaring vocals. Butts adds a fresh dynamic to the song, joining Perry for a fiery duet that transforms the familiar anthem into a powerful statement of resilience and strength.

The release is the latest chapter in The Band Perry’s return to music. Now comprised of Kimberly Perry and Johnny Costello, the group ended a nine-year hiatus earlier this year with “PSYCHOLOGICAL,” followed by “Kill It,” both offering a glimpse of a new album currently in the works.

Fans also recently saw the group return to one of their most beloved songs when their performance of the DIAMOND-certified “If I Die Young” aired during ABC’s CMA Fest television special. The performance is now available to stream on Hulu, with the live audio also available on digital streaming platforms.

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