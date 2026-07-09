“A Music City Story” Begins production in Nashville

Cameras are rolling in Music City as Sony Pictures’ AFFIRM Films has officially begun production on A Music City Story, a new faith-based drama that blends music, romance, and redemption against the backdrop of Nashville.

Filming is taking place on location throughout Nashville and stars real-life husband and wife Moriah Smallbone and Joel Smallbone, making their first feature together as the film’s leading couple. Moriah, known for The Chosen and Journey to Bethlehem, stars opposite Joel, who recently appeared in Young Washington, Unsung Hero, and Priceless. Joel is also one half of the four-time GRAMMY Award-winning duo for KING + COUNTRY.

Written and directed by Adam Anders (Journey to Bethlehem), the film features original music from Anders and Moriah Smallbone, giving the production an authentic Music City soundtrack.

The supporting cast includes Veronica Falcón, Christine Ebersole, Josh Holloway, country star Randy Houser, Cress Williams, and country music icon Tanya Tucker.

The story follows struggling singer-songwriter Mo, played by Moriah Smallbone, who has been written off by the Nashville music industry. After leaving behind a controlling manager, she begins rebuilding both her career and her life. Along the way, she meets Ran (Joel Smallbone), a contractor whose friendship and encouragement help her rediscover her faith, her confidence, and her songwriting. Together, they learn that every comeback begins with believing there’s still another chapter to write.

For director Adam Anders, Nashville is far more than just a filming location.

“Nashville isn’t just the setting of this film, it’s the heartbeat of it,” Anders said. “This is a story about second chances, faith, and the songs we’re still meant to write, and there’s no better place to tell it than Music City. Getting to capture Joel and Moriah Smallbone’s real-life chemistry on screen, and to build the music with them from the ground up, has been one of the great joys of my career.”

For the Smallbones, the project is deeply personal.

“We fell in love writing a song together, and now that creative partnership has become a story inspired by our heritage, our marriage, and the dreams we’ve learned to chase side by side,” they shared. “This film is rooted in so many things we love—taking brave risks, making music, and the community we’ve found here in Nashville. Through these characters, we get to explore what it means to keep choosing each other day after day, and bringing that story to the big screen feels deeply personal.”

Producer Kevin Downes, whose credits include I Can Only Imagine, Jesus Revolution, and The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, believes audiences will connect with both the story and its music.

“Deeply moving and paired with a powerful soundtrack, A Music City Story delivers an unforgettable blend of heart and hope,” Downes said. “Adam Anders has crafted a story designed to touch the human spirit, brought to life by the exceptional talents of Moriah and Joel Smallbone.”

Rich Peluso, head of Sony Pictures’ AFFIRM Films, added that the film arrives at a time when both Nashville and country music continue to resonate with audiences around the world.

“Nashville and country music are speaking to the world in a powerful way, and this story taps into that,” Peluso said. “At its heart, it’s about two broken people finding real love and relationship in a time when so many feel connected, but alone.”

With filming now underway in and around Nashville, A Music City Story joins a growing list of major productions showcasing Music City on the big screen. Featuring an impressive cast, original music, and a story centered on hope, faith, and second chances, the film is one Nashville movie fans will want to keep an eye on as production continues.

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