LISTEN: Tucker Wetmore’s “Who Told You That”

One of country music’s fastest-rising stars is back with new music. Tucker Wetmore has released his latest single, “Who Told You That,” available now via Back Blocks Music/MCA/Mercury Records.

Built around an easygoing country groove and plenty of swagger, the new track finds Wetmore pushing back against rumors and reputation, making the case that there’s more to him than what people may have heard. With its catchy melody and playful lyrics, “Who Told You That” continues the momentum that’s made Wetmore one of the genre’s hottest new artists.

Penned by Jordan Schmidt, Ashley Gorley, Hunter Phelps, and Michael Tyler, the song follows the release of “Sunburn,” which earned widespread praise earlier this year, including being named The New York Times Popcast“Song of the Week.”

The new release caps off a remarkable year for the Washington native. Earlier this summer, Wetmore made his Nissan Stadium debut during CMA Fest and was honored as Billboard’s 2026 Country Rising Star during the publication’s annual Country Power Players event.

He’s also riding the success of his third consecutive No. 1 hit, “Brunette,” which has surpassed 330 million global streams. Wetmore performed the song during the 61st ACM Awards, where he also took home New Male Artist of the Year.

Fans will have plenty of opportunities to hear the new music live. After wrapping the sold-out first leg of The Brunette World Tour, Wetmore joined HARDY’s Country! Country! Country! Tour before launching the second leg of his own headlining run this month. Later this fall, he’ll join Brooks & Dunn on select tour dates, including a stop at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on September 12.

Wetmore’s rapid rise has been one of country music’s biggest success stories over the past two years. His debut album, What Not To, became the biggest country debut from a new artist in 2025, debuting at No. 15 on the Billboard 200 while helping him surpass 2.4 billion career streams worldwide.

With “Who Told You That,” Wetmore adds another strong contender to his growing catalog, proving once again why he’s become one of Nashville’s most exciting young artists to watch.

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