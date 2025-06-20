Jake & Shelby’s New Tune “You Don’t Know”

NASHVILLE: This week’s Nashville Pick is Jake and Shelby’s new song You Don’t Know – a synth-laced, percussion-driven track that captures the fluttery rush of having a secret crush. With its vibrant energy and playful charm, the song feels tailor-made for top-down drives and summer romances that make your heart skip a beat.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“‘You Don’t Know’ is about something we’ve all had… A crush,” share Jake & Shelby. “When we were writing this song we were thinking about how we feel so awkward at times around our crush and how it can be so consuming. It feels like all you can do is think about that person. But the funny part is that they don’t even know. For production, we typically start with a guitar idea, but for this track, we built it around synths and drums before blending in our signature acoustic sound – it was really exciting and fun to make something more pop-leaning!”

Following the electric buzz of “Loophole”—a bold track that peeled back the layers of vulnerability and trust with irresistible hooks and soaring melodies – “You Don’t Know” continues the duo’s streak of smart, emotionally charged pop anthems.

Jake & Shelby first made waves in early 2022, stepping onto the scene with wide-eyed wonder and a distinct sonic blend of indie rock grit and heartfelt pop polish. Their unique chemistry—Jake’s commanding harmonies paired with Shelby’s smoky, jazz-kissed vocals—has captivated both fans and industry heavyweights alike. Michael Bublé, Gracie Abrams, and even the Kardashians have all shown love for the duo’s music.

What began as a handful of acoustic duet clips online has blossomed into a global phenomenon. With millions of streams and over a million followers across social media, Jake & Shelby have gone from bedroom recordings to backstage serenades. Bublé himself invited them to harmonize with him behind the scenes at Bridgestone Arena. And when Kim Kardashian needed a birthday surprise for Khloé, she turned to the Nashville duo for a special serenade.

But despite the star-studded endorsements, Jake & Shelby aren’t skipping steps or losing sight of what matters most: the music. Their commitment to honest songwriting and constant evolution is evident as they prepare to unveil a new project—one that promises to lean further into emotive storytelling, layered arrangements, and their unmistakable vocal synergy.

With “You Don’t Know,” Jake & Shelby remind us that sometimes, the most powerful moments in pop music come from those all-too-relatable feelings we carry in secret—set to a beat that’s impossible to forget.

