Jack White Hits #1 On Alternative Top 40 Chart

Nashvillian Jack White has just claimed another major milestone in his storied career. His latest single, “Archbishop Harold Holmes,” has soared to the #1 spot on the Mediabase Alternative Top 40 chart, making it his seventh track to reach the top at U.S. radio—and his first time landing back-to-back #1 hits from the same album, following last year’s “That’s How I’m Feeling.”

The song, featured on White’s 2024 GRAMMY®-nominated album No Name, has become a breakout success both on the airwaves and online. Fueling the buzz is the recently released official video, which showcases actor John C. Reilly in a wild, captivating performance as the title character. Directed by Gilbert Trejo, the high-voltage clip has grabbed attention from major outlets like Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, People, Vulture, and Stereogum.

Watch the official video for "Archbishop Harold Holmes" above.

Released independently through Third Man Records, No Name reflects White’s uncompromising creative vision. The album—his sixth solo studio effort—earned a 2025 GRAMMY® nod for Best Rock Album, adding to his career total of 46 nominations and 16 wins. Staying true to his DIY ethos, White recorded the album at his own Third Man Studio and rolled it out with guerrilla-style vinyl drops and intimate pop-up shows.

To celebrate the start of his No Name Tour, White also released the Live No Name EP, capturing the raw energy that has defined his current global trek. He’s already played across North America, Europe, the UK, and Japan—and this summer, he’ll return to the U.S. festival circuit with headline sets at Back Cove Music & Arts Festival (Portland, ME, Aug. 3), Bourbon & Beyond (Louisville, KY, Sept. 13), Riot Fest (Chicago, IL, Sept. 20), and the CBGB Festival (Brooklyn, NY, Sept. 27).

