Jacob Bryant To Make His Grand Ole Opry Debut Feb. 18

Following the recent release of Bar Stool Preacher, powerhouse vocalist Jacob Bryant has been invited to make his Grand Ole Opry debut on Friday, Feb. 18. Released on Jan. 14 via Thirty Tigers and American Roots Records, Bar Stool Preacher ” tells deeply personal stories about his long, hard road to this phase of his life and career.



“I’ve worked my whole life for this moment. I can’t even explain how humbled and blessed I feel. Huge thank you to my team for making this happen and Mark Wills for the love and advice. Next time I see y’all, I’ll be standing in the circle where all of my heroes stood. Man, it feels good,” Bryant shared.

Produced by Bryant, Jesse Triplett, Brandon Metcalf, Noah Gordon and Jeff Catton, Bar Stool Preacher was recorded at South X Sea Studios in Nashville. The 13-song collection stays true to Bryant’s trademark, deeply personal style that has built an eager fan base and caught the attention of industry heavyweights like Thirty Tigers. The global music marketing, management, distribution and publishing company recently inked its deal with Bryant and American Roots Records. “I think Jacob has it in him to be a major star, and I’m proud that he and his team picked us to help him realize his promise,” shared Thirty Tigers President David Macias.