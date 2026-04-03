LISTEN: Jenny Tolman Spurs Attitude and Honesty on “Show Pony”

Country standout Jenny Tolman is back with a bold new release, dropping her latest single “Show Pony” today across all streaming platforms. Packed with sass, swagger, and sharp storytelling, the track finds Tolman leaning all the way into her signature blend of humor and hard truth.

Co-written with producer extraordinaire Dave Brainard and Matt Willis, “Show Pony” delivers a tongue-in-cheek look at heartbreak and ego, spinning the tale of a woman watching her ex parade around a new relationship—one she insists she’s not impressed by. But as the song unfolds, there’s a lingering question: who is she really trying to convince?

Driven by a high-energy, boot-stomping arrangement, the track pairs vivid imagery with biting wit, calling out surface-level charm and empty romance while keeping the dance floor firmly in mind. “I love singing about uncomfortable realities,” shares Tolman. “We all have ego and insecurities, which ‘Show Pony’ works through, so that by the end of it, you’re wondering, ‘is she trying to convince him, or herself?’ Plus, I love any chance I can get to get people on their feet and dancing at a live show, and this is one that I can’t wait to take on the road!”

Tolman’s momentum continues to build following her recent appearance on The Road, the CBS and Paramount+ docu-style competition produced by Blake Shelton and Taylor Sheridan. As one of 12 contestants, she hit the road as an opening act for Keith Urban, gaining national exposure and sharpening her live performance edge.

Offstage, Tolman continues to champion women in country music. She’s gearing up for the fifth annual Cowgirls at The Cowboy, held at the legendary Million Dollar Cowboy Bar. As curator, host, and performer, Tolman has helped grow the event into a one-of-a-kind showcase for female talent, with past lineups featuring rising stars like Ella Langley, Mae Estes, Willow Avalon and Trannie Anderson.

With “Show Pony,” Jenny Tolman proves once again that she’s not afraid to say the quiet part out loud—and make it sound like a hit.

– Jerry Holthouse