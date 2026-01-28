Indie-Rockers, Krooked Kings Set For Exit/In Show

Rising indie-rock favorites Krooked Kings are setting their sights on the road this spring, bringing new music and their tightly knit live energy to audiences across the country — including a stop at Nashville’s Exit/In on May 2.

The Salt Lake City-based band is gearing up for the release of In Another Life, their forthcoming album due March 27 via SoundOn, and recently offered another early glimpse with the release of “My Friend Max.” Recorded in Los Angeles with producer Yves Rothman (Blondshell, Yves Tumor), mixed by Lawrence Rothman (Amanda Shires, Marissa Nadler), and mastered by Emily Lazar (Haim, Vampire Weekend), the album signals a focused new chapter for a band that’s already proven its staying power.

“My Friend Max” showcases a gentler, more playful side of Krooked Kings, balancing warmth and ease with the emotional undercurrent that’s become a hallmark of their songwriting. The track follows previously released singles “Rancher’s Daughter” and “Parking Lot,” continuing the band’s exploration of introspection, connection, and growth as they move confidently into their next era.

Since forming in Salt Lake City, Krooked Kings — Oliver Martin, Paul Colgan, David Macey, Matt Monosson, and Quinn Casper — have steadily built a devoted following through earnest songwriting and live shows that feel both intimate and electric. Their breakout track “Sick of Being Young” cracked the Top 50 on U.S. Alternative Radio, helping push the band past 100 million global streams and opening doors to national and international touring.

With In Another Life set to arrive just weeks before they hit the stage at Exit/In, the May 2 Nashville date promises a front-row look at a band in transition — blending fan favorites with new material that reflects a deeper sense of intention and maturity.

Want the Best Price for a Nashville Hotel?



Nashville.com

The Visitors Guide to Nashville!