The Black Crowes & Whiskey Myers Announce Tour

The Black Crowes are gearing up for a big return to the road, announcing the sprawling Southern Hospitality Tour, a co-headlining run with modern rock heavyweights Whiskey Myers and special guest Southall. The tour is set to hit more than 40 cities and promises a no-frills, high-octane collision of two of today’s most formidable live bands. Presales kick off Tuesday, February 3, with tickets available to the general public beginning Friday, February 6 at 10 a.m. local time.

The Southern Hospitality Tour includes a stop at Bridgestone Arena on May 21 and arrives on the heels of a major resurgence for The Black Crowes, who earned a 2025 GRAMMY nomination for Best Rock Album with Happiness Bastards and recently celebrated their first-ever Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nomination. The band will keep the momentum rolling with the release of their new album, A Pound of Feathers, due March 13, before taking that raw, swagger-soaked sound back to audiences nationwide.

Whiskey Myers bring their own firepower to the tour, showcasing fan favorites alongside songs from their latest album, Whomp Whack Thunder. The multi-Platinum independent outfit has built its reputation on unfiltered songwriting, blistering guitars, and a live show that hits with relentless force—making them a natural pairing with the Crowes’ road-tested intensity.

From thunderous drums and searing guitar solos to setlists packed with classics, deep cuts, and plenty of sing-along moments, each night of the Southern Hospitality Tour promises to be a loud, unapologetic celebration of rock and roll—served straight up, a little dangerous, and exactly how it’s meant to be experienced.

Want the Best Price for a Nashville Hotel?



Nashville.com

The Visitors Guide to Nashville!