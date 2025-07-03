Incubus Ignites Bridgestone Arena With Morning View Tour Launch

Alt-rock legends Incubus kicked off the second leg of their Morning View Tour at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville last Wednesday (7/25) delivering a masterful performance for a Nashville crowd.

The band did full-album run-through of their beloved 2001 album, Morning View, featuring tracks like “Nice to Know You,” “Wish You Were Here,” “11am,” and the acoustic favorite “Mexico.” The band immediately made a strong connection to the packed arena reminding us why the album remains a staple in the their catalogue.

A standout moment came when the band transitioned from “Are You In?” into an evocative outro of Phil Collins’ “In the Air Tonight.” The haunting mash-up showcased the band’s creativity and continued. Later in the set, Brandon Boyd and Mike Einziger treated fans to a tender acoustic moment, blending Rihanna’s “Umbrella” into their own “Under My Umbrella.” The clever pairing received a warm reaction from the crowd.

Bassist Nicole Row, the newest addition to the lineup, stood out during intimate sit-down segments alongside Boyd and Einziger—contributing fresh energy and tight musicianship to the performance.

Following the Morning View set, Incubus treated the audience to a powerful encore of hits: “Megalomaniac,” “Anna Molly,” “The Warmth” (interwoven with a touch of Portishead’s “Glory Box”), “Stellar,” “Pardon Me,” and the unforgettable “Drive.” There were fans of all ages—evident in the generational crowd.

With excellent production, sound quality, and stage design, Bridgestone Arena showcased the band’s evolving artistry—from reflective and intimate to high-energy and electrifying. Incubus continues to prove that Morning View still resonates deeply nearly a quarter-century later.

Something In The Water marks their first new full-length record since 2017. The Morning View Tour will continue across North America this summer.

SET LIST:

Nice to Know You﻿

Circles

Wish You Were Here

Just a Phase

11am

Blood on the Ground

(Acoustic)

Mexico

Warning

Echo

Have You Ever

Are You In?

(with Phil Collins’ “In the Air Tonight” outro)

Under My Umbrella

(with Rihanna’s “Umbrella” intro)

Aqueous Transmission

The Hits

Megalomaniac

Anna Molly

The Warmth

Vitamin

(with Portishead’s “Glorybox” outro)

Stellar

Pardon Me

Drive

