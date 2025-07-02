LISTEN: Chase Rice’s “Two Tone Trippin’ ”

Just in time for Fourth of July, country star Chase Rice is back with a brand-new single, “Two Tone Trippin’.” Released today and featuring fellow singer-songwriter Wyatt McCubbin, the track is a breezy, nostalgic ode to young love, freedom, and classic American trucks—served with a dose of feel-good storytelling and a toe-tapping beat. It’s the first preview of new music from Rice expected later this year.

Written by Rice, McCubbin, and producer Oscar Charles, “Two Tone Trippin’” brings old-school country charm into focus with a jangly, guitar-driven arrangement and a stream-of-consciousness lyric style that skips a traditional chorus in favor of swapping verses like two friends trading memories on a tailgate. It’s the kind of song that feels tailor-made for a slow cruise down a two-lane highway with the volume up and the windows down.

Two tone trippin’ / Third gear slippin’

Radiator hotter than a grease fire kitchen

Windshield wishin’ / Two tone, two tone, two tone trippin’

“I had just bought a ’72 two-tone Chevy, so I was all about it,” Rice shared. “Oscar, Wyatt and I were driving through Rollinsville, Colorado, and Oscar kept noticing all these old two-tone trucks. He joked, ‘This must be where two-tones go to die.’ Then he said, ‘We should write a song called Two Tone Trippin’.’ Forty-five minutes later, we had it done. One take, no chorus, just straight-up fun.”

Rice is continuing to lean into his roots, delivering music that strips away the polish in favor of raw storytelling. McCubbin—who’s built a reputation writing for Lainey Wilson, Luke Combs, Zach Top, Cody Johnson, and others—adds a rich layer to the track, helping usher in what’s next for Rice as an artist.

Want the Best Price for a Nashville Hotel?



Nashville.com

The Visitors Guide to Nashville!

﻿