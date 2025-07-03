LISTEN: Nick Chandler And Delivered, “Hazel Creek”

Western North Carolina bluegrass band Nick Chandler and Delivered are celebrating the release of not one—but two—brand-new singles, each capturing a different dimension of their musical identity. Out now via Pinecastle Records, the new tracks—“Hazel Creek” (listen above) and “Follow the Leader” (listen below) are available on all digital and streaming platforms.

On the traditional side, “Hazel Creek” is a spirited, high-energy love song written by Country Music Hall of Fame legends Tom T. Hall and Dixie Hall. Making its digital debut, the song is steeped in classic bluegrass storytelling, with Chandler’s commanding lead vocals driving the narrative of a man on a mission through the hills to bring a daisy to his love. Rich with banjo, mandolin, and a closing touch of clawhammer banjo, the tune pays homage to the roots of the genre while showcasing the band’s tight, lively instrumentation.

Balancing the collection is “Follow the Leader,” a harmony-rich Gospel number with a timeless message. Originally penned by Dottie Rambo and popularized by The Whites, the track receives a fresh arrangement from Nick Chandler and Delivered, blending bluegrass sensibility with Southern Gospel soul. The mid-tempo anthem encourages listeners to walk in faith, offering both comfort and inspiration for all ages.

Known for their seamless fusion of hard-driving traditional bluegrass and heartfelt Gospel, Nick Chandler and Delivered continue to earn acclaim on the national circuit. The band features Nick Chandler on mandolin and vocals, Gary Trivette on bass, Jake Burrows on banjo, and Spencer Atkinson on guitar. They are currently in the studio working on a new full-length album, which will also include their reimagined take on “Never Did No Wanderin’,” a fan favorite from the cult classic film A Mighty Wind.

