Inaugural Juice Box Jam In The Books

The inaugural Juice Box Jam, a collaborative effort between Family Alliance in Music (FAM) and Whiskey Jam, drew a crowd of over 1,000 attendees to SkyDeck on Broadway on April 6, 2025, for a high-energy, family-friendly celebration of live music. This event marked the first-ever family-focused edition of the iconic Whiskey Jam series.

Founded in 2011, Whiskey Jam has become a cornerstone of Nashville’s music culture, renowned for hosting weekly showcases that spotlight both rising talent and established artists. Traditionally an adult-centered nightlife staple, Juice Box Jam reimagined the experience for families, making it accessible, inclusive, and fun for all ages.

The lineup featured high-energy sets from Mickey Guyton, Charlie Worsham, Runaway June, LANCO, Daniel Tashian, Ryan Griffin, Alex Hall, Jaden Michaels, and Thelma & James. The event was hosted by Whiskey Jam founder Ward Guenther and SiriusXM host Ania Hammer, who guided the crowd through an afternoon filled with incredible performances and interactive family fun.

Between sets, families explored activities like face painting sponsored by Country Music Association, a craft station sponsored by Tennessee Titans, a photo booth and juice bar presented by Google Fiber, and the Country Music Hall of Fame’s musical instrument petting zoo while RIAA sponsored the green room and artist support backstage.

“This day was about joy, connection, and creating a music space where families were not only welcomed, but celebrated,” said Margaret Hart, co-founder of Family Alliance in Music and YouTube Music’s Head of Nashville Label and Industry Partnerships. “Juice Box Jam was created so parents, caregivers, and kids could all experience the magic of live music together and the response from the community was incredible.”

Ward Guenther, founder of Whiskey Jam, shared: “Juice Box Jam was the perfect way to bring the spirit of Whiskey Jam into a family-friendly setting. We were excited to create an experience that’s just as fun for the kids as it is for the parents. We couldn’t be more pleased with the results.”

Mickey Guyton added: “As a mom and an artist, I know how important it is to make space for families in this industry. Events like Juice Box Jam prove that there are opportunities to share live music with our kids. It was such an honor to be part of something that’s helping bring families together for a live music experience.”

Family Alliance in Music (FAM) is a nonprofit dedicated to building a music industry where professional success and family life can thrive side by side. FAM offers advocacy, education, and financial support to caregivers navigating careers in music.

Donations from the event go to further FAM’s mission. FAM has its first grant open for applications through June 1, 2025. The grant is designed to support music professionals balancing career and caregiving responsibilities. The inaugural $25,000 grant will be awarded to a music industry professional in one of the following areas:

Fertility assistance for those pursuing parenthood.

Needs-based grants for live touring professionals facing financial hardship due to family demands.

Family caregiving assistance to support those balancing their careers and caring for a loved one.

A small business looking to provide employee benefits that support family needs.

