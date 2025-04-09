49 Winchester To Make Their Ryman Auditorium Debut

We first discovered 49 Winchester at Bonnaroo 2024 and became instant fans. The band will make their long-awaited headlining debut at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium with a two-night appearance on Friday, November 14 and Saturday, November 15, 2025. GET TICKETS HERE!

The announcement arrives on April 9, a meaningful date for the band and their hometown of Castlewood, Virginia, officially proclaimed as “49 Winchester Day.” It also marks the one-year anniversary of the announcement of their most recent album, Leavin’ This Holler (New West Records, 2024), a project that further cemented their place among Americana’s most vital voices.

Tickets for both shows go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, April 11 at 10:00 a.m. CST via 49winchester.com. Fans can access early presales beginning today, Wednesday, April 9 at 12:00 p.m. CST using the code 49DAY. A local presale will open on Thursday, April 10 at 10:00 a.m. CST, with all presales concluding Thursday, April 10 at 10:00 p.m. CST.

Friday, November 14

First of three: The Brudi Brothers

Direct support: Noeline Hofmann

Saturday, November 15

First of three: Kelsey Waldon

Direct support: Bayker Blakenship

“It is a blessing to be bringing the show to one of the most iconic stages in America,” says founding member and bassist Chase Chafin. “There is no music venue more important to the history of country music than the Ryman. We can’t wait to share these two nights with the fans and some of our favorite fellow artists.”

Hailing from Castlewood, Virginia, 49 Winchester has built a loyal and rapidly growing fan base through a potent blend of country, rock, and soul, drawing praise for their emotional lyricism and electrifying live performances. The Ryman dates follow a landmark year for the band, which saw sold-out tours across the U.S. and Europe and festival appearances at Red Rocks, Lollapalooza, and Railbird Music Festival. The band will return to Europe later this year for shows with Wyatt Flores, as well as embark on a national run with Dwight Yoakam and The Mavericks this spring and summer.

“To stand on that stage with my Telecaster, where so many have stood before me, will be the greatest honor of all time,” shares guitarist Bus Shelton.

