Country Music Hall of Fame To Open New Dolly Parton Exhibition

The Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum will explore the life and career of Country Music Hall of Fame member Dolly Parton in a new exhibition, Dolly Parton: Journey of a Seeker. The exhibit will focus on turning points throughout Parton’s more than 60-year career where she overcame obstacles and ignored naysayers to become one of the most beloved and widely recognized celebrities across the world. The exhibit will be open from May 20 until Sept. 2026.

“Being inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame was one of the greatest moments of my life, and being able to have a personal exhibit for the fans that put me there is a very big deal to me,” said Dolly Parton. “This seeker is very proud and honored, and I hope you enjoy my journey. I will always love you.”

“After accomplishing enough for three lifetimes, Dolly Parton continues to astound and amaze us with her boundless talent, her vivacious wit and her tremendous generosity,” said Kyle Young, chief executive officer of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. “Like all great artists, Parton has demonstrated consistently that she can transform adversity and setbacks into works of stunning beauty and insight into the human condition.”

Access to the Dolly Parton: Journey of a Seeker exhibit is included with museum admission. A limited number of timed tickets for the exhibit are available each day. Advance reservations are encouraged and ticket availability can be found on the museum’s website.

The exhibit will include clothing, awards, handwritten lyrics, instruments, photographs, exclusive interview footage and more. Examples of items to be displayed include:

• Parton’s first draft of handwritten lyrics to her classic song and #1 country hit “Jolene.”

• custom-built Gibson five-string banjo with a white metallic finish, rhinestone embellishments and butterfly motifs used by Parton at performances in 1992 and on her “Halos & Horns Tour” in 2002.

• Sony portable cassette tape recorder Parton used when she wrote the songs “I Will Always Love You,” “Jolene” and “The Seeker.”

• cowgirl outfit Parton wore in scenes in the 1980 Hollywood film “9 to 5.”

Hand-painted and beaded boots, designed by Bambi Breakstone, which Parton wore at the photoshoot for her 2002 album, Halos & Horns.

The Kennedy Center Honors medallion Parton was presented with in 2006 to honor her lifetime of contributions to American culture.

• Tony Chase-designed lace dress, embellished with pearl beading, Parton wore when she performed the R&B classic “I’m a Hog for You Baby” as a duet with the Muppets character Miss Piggy on an episode of Parton’s ABC-TV variety series “Dolly!” in 1987.

• Lucy Adams-designed dress, with lace sleeves and skirt and a butterfly-shaped rhinestone design, which Parton wore at appearances on “The Porter Wagoner Show” and the cover of the 1974 album Porter ’n’ Dolly.

The Gibson L-30 archtop acoustic guitar, built around 1935 — given to Parton as a gift from her brother Floyd Parton — which she played in the 1991 music video for “Silver and Gold,” from her album Eagle When She Flies.

The dress, with balloon sleeves, chiffon skirt, bugle beading and rhinestone accents Parton wore at a 1978 photoshoot by celebrity photographer Harry Langdon Jr. The likeness of her on a Dolly Parton-themed pinball machine, made by Bally in 1979, was based on one of Langdon’s photos of her in this dress.

• Steve Summers-designed metallic dress, with mesh fabric, spikes and beaded fringe, was worn by Parton in photos promoting her singles “World on Fire” and “We are the Champions/We Will Rock You,” from her 2023 album, Rockstar.

The Andreas-designed, rhinestone-covered platform mules Parton wore at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 10, 2019. The ceremony included a tribute to Parton, in which Miley Cyrus, Little Big Town, Maren Morris, Kacey Musgraves and Katy Perry performed a medley of her songs. Parton joined them onstage to sing “Jolene” with Cyrus.

Designed for Parton by Lucy Adams, a pantsuit with bell sleeves, bell bottoms and rhinestone-and-bead embellished floral shapes, worn by Parton when she toured with her Traveling Family Band in 1975, and on the cover of Dolly, her 1975 album also known as The Seeker/We Used To.

