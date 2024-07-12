WATCH: Larkin Poe’s “Bluephoria”

Larkin Poe – the GRAMMY® Award-winning duo of Georgia-bred, Nashville-based multi-instrumentalist sisters Rebecca and Megan Lovell – continue what is proving a milestone year with the jubilant new single, “Bluephoria,” available now via their own Tricki-Woo Records. An official music video – filmed in The Blue Room at Nashville, TN’s Third Man Records – just came out today.

“Once upon a time: we caught a case of the blues so deep and all-encompassing that it launched us on a euphoric exploration,” says Larkin Poe. “‘Bluephoria’ is a rock ’n’ roll rumination on the duality of the human experience; deep down in the quietest place where the bitter and the sweet twine together, and suffering/joy are galvanized into meaning. Take special note of the second verse which was inspired by the words of legendary Memphis bluesman Furry Lewis, who is quoted as having said: ‘Now I know I ain’t a star, but I sure might be a moon.’”

2024 got off to a big start for Larkin Poe, beginning with their first career GRAMMY® Award, winning “Best Contemporary Blues Album” for 2022’s critically acclaimed sixth studio album, Blood Harmony. Additional accolades followed, including a prestigious Americana Music Honors & Awards nomination for “Duo/Group of the Year.” And the duo was no doubt one of Nashville.com’s favorite shows at Bonnaroo.

Larkin Poe recently kicked off their new “American Girls with Larkin Poe” series on SiriusXM’s Tom Petty Radio (Channel 31), airing weekly with the best of roots rock ‘n’ roll, R&B, blues, and more, plus an exclusive Tom Petty cover in every episode.

