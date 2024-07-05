Wrong Side of Right – Greg Sterling

NASHVILLE – This week’s Nashville Pick is Greg Sterling and his single “Wrong Side of Right“.

Nashville based Greg Sterling is a country singer in the tradition of the old West. He grew up in Montana riding the rugged countryside on horseback reminiscent of cowboy days gone by. Nicknamed the “The Horseman” for his accomplishments developing young colts and training his spirited horse, Renegade. Greg often frequented rodeos and fairs. Growing up next to a bar there was never any shortage of material. Those experiences found their way into songs, and singing those songs lead him to Nashville, TN.

A talented trick roper, Greg worked at Opryland and the Wildhorse Saloon, drawing in country music fans to line dance or take a picture with him. On weekends you might have found him ‘roping in some deals’ at the Jim Reed dealership, where he spun his large 40-foot rope loop atop his horse just steps off Broadway in downtown Nashville. Using his time in Music City to actively write songs and focus his vision specifically for his stage show. In no time, he was meeting some of the biggest names in country music and playing on the same stages. It was during this time Greg became good friends with the late renowned Bronze Sculptor Bill Rains, who always told Greg; “go over, go under, go around, but never ever give up,” and Greg never did.

Greg continues to build his brand, while polishing his artistry, with an unmistakable voice that you will recognize instantly. A one-of-a-kind story from the snow covered Rocky Mountains of Montana, Greg delivers performances that take you to the edge of your seat and to the frontier of the Wild West. He has performed all over the U.S. and Canada playing Fairs & Festivals, Rodeos, private Corporate events and House parties.

Sterling’s song ‘Wrong Side of Right,’ is a reflection of his signature style, blending traditional country sounds with modern storytelling. The song explores themes of moral conflict and the personal struggles of making tough decisions, resonating with listeners through its heartfelt lyrics and authentic country vibe.

“This Montana native’s musical style is uniquely his own… a sound he likes to call the Western Revolution — Greg Sterling Country”.

~ J. Buck Ford

Greg Sterling’s music & videos can be found wherever you listen to music.. iHeart, iTunes, YouTube, Spotify, Amazon, and gregsterling.com

Look for the new project, ‘Honky Tonk Land’ in Fall 2024. Thank you for your support!

