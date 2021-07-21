IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards Nominations Announced

Nominees for the 32nd Annual IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards were announced today in Nashville, Tennessee. The five nominees for “Entertainer of the Year” are Balsam Range, Billy Strings, Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver, Del McCoury Band, and The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys. The five nominees for this year’s top award include two Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame members (Del McCoury, Doyle Lawson), past winners of “Entertainer of the Year” (Balsam Range, Del McCoury), the second “Entertainer of the Year” nomination for Billy Strings, and the first EoY nomination for The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys.

Results of the balloting will be revealed at the IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards on Thursday, September 30, at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Awards are voted on by the professional membership of the International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA), the professional nonprofit association for the bluegrass music industry.

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Balsam Range

Billy Strings

Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver

The Del McCoury Band

The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Darin & Brooke Aldridge

Balsam Range

Blue Highway

Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver

Sister Sadie

INSTRUMENTAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Appalachian Road Show

Billy Strings

Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper

The Infamous Stringdusters

The Travelin’ McCourys

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR sponsored by Ron & Nancy McFarlane

Appalachian Road Show

Carolina Blue

Gina Furtado Project

High Fidelity

Merle Monroe

SONG OF THE YEAR

“Banjo Player’s Blues”

Artist: High Fidelity

Songwriter: Charlie Monroe

Producers: Jeremy Stephens, Brad Benge

Label: Rebel Records

“Hitchhiking to California”

Artist: Alan Bibey & Grasstowne

Songwriters: Wes Golding/Alan Bibey/Jerry Salley

Producers: Jerry Salley, Ron Stewart, Dottie Leonard Miller

Label: Billy Blue Records

“Just Load the Wagon”

Artist: Junior Sisk

Songwriter: J.R. Satterwhite

Producers: Amanda Cook, Junior Sisk, Mark Hodges

Label: Mountain Fever Records

“Leaving on Her Mind”

Artist: Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver

Songwriter: Jack Clement

Producer: Rosta Capek

Label: Billy Blue Records

“Richest Man”

Artist: Balsam Range

Songwriters: Jim Beavers/Jimmy Yeary/Connie Harrington

Producer: Balsam Range

Label: Mountain Home Music Company

ALBUM OF THE YEAR (Tie)

Bluegrass 2020

Artist: Scott Vestal, Patrick McAvinue, Cody Kilby, Dominick Leslie, Curtis Vestal

Producers: Scott Vestal, Ethan Burkhardt, Lonnie Lassiter

Label: Pinecastle Records

Distance and Time

Artist: Becky Buller

Producer: Stephen Mougin

Label: Dark Shadow Recording

Fall Like Rain

Artist: Justin Moses

Producer: Justin Moses

Label: Mountain Fever Records

Industrial Strength Bluegrass: Southwestern Ohio’s Musical Legacy

Artist: Various Artists

Producer: Joe Mullins

Label: Smithsonian Folkways Recordings

Load the Wagon

Artist: Junior Sisk

Producers: Amanda Cook, Junior Sisk, Mark Hodges

Label: Mountain Fever Records

Still Here

Artist: Steve Gulley & Tim Stafford

Producers: Steve Gulley, Tim Stafford

Label: Mountain Home Music Company

GOSPEL RECORDING OF THE YEAR

“After Awhile”

Artist: Dale Ann Bradley

Songwriter: Public Domain

Producer: Dale Ann Bradley

Label: Pinecastle Records

“Grit and Grace”

Artist: Balsam Range

Songwriters: Ann Melton/Milan Miller/Beth Husband

Producer: Balsam Range

Label: Mountain Home Music Company

“Hear Jerusalem Calling”

Artist: Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers

Songwriters: Marty Stuart/Jerry Sullivan

Producers: Joe Mullins, Dottie Leonard Miller

Label: Billy Blue Records

“In the Resurrection Morning”

Artists: Sacred Reunion featuring Doyle Lawson, Vince Gill, Barry Abernathy, Tim Stafford, Mark Wheeler, Jim VanCleve, Phil Leadbetter, Jason Moore

Songwriter: Mark Wheeler

Producers: Barry Abernathy, Jim VanCleve, Dottie Leonard Miller

Label: Billy Blue Records

“When He Calls My Name”

Artist: Alan Bibey & Grasstowne

Songwriters: Alan Bibey/Ronnie Bowman

Producers: Alan Bibey & Grasstowne, Ron Stewart, Jerry Salley, Dottie Leonard Miller

Label: Billy Blue Records

INSTRUMENTAL RECORDING OF THE YEAR

“The Appalachian Road”

Artist: Appalachian Road Show

Songwriter: Jim VanCleve

Producers: Jim VanCleve, Barry Abernathy, Appalachian Road Show, Dottie Leonard Miller

Label: Billy Blue Records

“Foggy Mountain Chimes”

Artists: Scott Vestal, Patrick McAvinue, Cody Kilby, Dominick Leslie, Curtis Vestal

Songwriter: Earl Scruggs

Producer: Scott Vestal

Label: Pinecastle Records

“Ground Speed”

Artists: Kristin Scott Benson, Skip Cherryholmes, Jeremy Garrett, Kevin Kehrberg, Darren Nicholson

Songwriter: Earl Scruggs

Producer: Jon Weisberger

Label: Mountain Home Music Company

“Mountain Strings”

Artist: Sierra Hull

Songwriters: Frank Wakefield/Red Allen

Producer: Joe Mullins

Label: Smithsonian Folkways Recordings

“Taxland”

Artist: Justin Moses with Sierra Hull

Songwriter: Justin Moses

Producer: Justin Moses

Label: Mountain Fever Records

COLLABORATIVE RECORDING OF THE YEAR

“Birmingham Jail”

Artists: Barry Abernathy with Vince Gill

Songwriter: Public Domain

Producers: Barry Abernathy, Jim VanCleve, Dottie Leonard Miller

Label: Billy Blue Records

“In the Resurrection Morning”

Artists: Sacred Reunion featuring Doyle Lawson, Vince Gill, Barry Abernathy, Tim Stafford, Mark Wheeler, Jim VanCleve, Phil Leadbetter, Jason Moore

Songwriter: Mark Wheeler

Producers: Barry Abernathy, Jim VanCleve, Dottie Leonard Miller

Label: Billy Blue Records

“My Baby’s Gone”

Artists: Justin Moses with Del McCoury

Songwriter: Dennis Linde

Producer: Justin Moses

Label: Mountain Fever Records

“Tears of Regret”

Artists: High Fidelity with Jesse McReynolds

Songwriters: Jesse McReynolds/Lucille Hutton

Producers: Jeremy Stephens, Corrina Rose Logston, Brad Benge

Label: Rebel Records

“White Line Fever”

Artists: Bobby Osborne with Tim O’Brien, Trey Hensley, Sierra Hull, Stuart Duncan, Todd Phillips, Alison Brown

Songwriters: Merle Haggard/Jeff Tweedy

Producers: Alison Brown, Garry West

Label: Compass Records

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Ronnie Bowman

Del McCoury

Danny Paisley

Junior Sisk

Larry Sparks

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Brooke Aldridge

Dale Ann Bradley

Sierra Hull

Molly Tuttle

Rhonda Vincent

BANJO PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Gena Britt

Gina Furtado

Rob McCoury

Kristin Scott Benson

Scott Vestal

BASS PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Mike Bub

Todd Phillips

Missy Raines

Mark Schatz

Marshall Wilborn

FIDDLE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Jason Carter

Michael Cleveland

Stuart Duncan

Bronwyn Keith-Hynes

Deanie Richardson

RESOPHONIC GUITAR PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Jerry Douglas

Andy Hall

Rob Ickes

Phil Leadbetter

Justin Moses

GUITAR PLAYER OF THE YEAR sponsored by Yamaha

Trey Hensley

Billy Strings

Bryan Sutton

Molly Tuttle

Jake Workman

MANDOLIN PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Jesse Brock

Sam Bush

Sierra Hull

Ronnie McCoury

Tristan Scroggins

Tickets are now on sale for the 32nd Annual IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards, and for all IBMA World of Bluegrass events; visit worldofbluegrass.org for details.

The Awards show will be broadcast on SiriusXM’s Bluegrass Junction at 7:30 p.m. EDT, streamed via Facebook Live, and will be made available for rebroadcast by radio stations worldwide. For more information on how to obtain a recording of the IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards Show for rebroadcast, please go to www.ibma.org.