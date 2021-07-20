WATCH: Fences & Billy Strings Collaborate On ‘Globe’

Singer-songwriter Christopher Mansfield (aka FENCES) has collaborated with Billy Strings, the singer, songwriter and musician who picked up the ‘Best Bluegrass Album’ award at last year’s Grammys. Watch it above..

Mansfield says “Globe” was recorded with Jonathan Wilson in Topanga Canyon. We tracked the song live together with the exception of a few over dubs. Billy and I had sorted out the final arrangement of the song over the telephone months before. He was in Tennessee I believe and I was in the woods of California knee deep in snow. He is truly a force of nature and it’s a tremendous honor for me to make art work with him. I hope it hits everyone’s ears with love and fearlessness in the way we intended.”

Fences recently released a new 5-track EP titled ‘Wide Eyed Elk Ensemble’ which built on the sounds of his previous effort, ‘Failure Sculptures.’

Over the years, the musician has caught the attention of and collaborated with a diverse group of fellow artists including Tegan & Sara, Macklemore, Death Cab for Cutie’s Chris Walla, Jacquire King (Of Monsters and Men), Nile Marr (son of Johnny Marr), Cedric Bixler-Zavala (The Mars Volta, At The Drive-In) and Ryan Lewis, while touring with the likes of Against Me! and Hellogoodbye.