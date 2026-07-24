WATCH: The Revivalists Release New Videos As “Get It Honest” Arrives

The Revivalists have released their sixth studio album, Get It Honest, along with two new music videos for “Heart Stop” (above) and “Lost and Found.” (below) Nashville.com recently got a sneak preview of the album during an exclusive performance at Harken Hall, and it’s clear the New Orleans band has delivered one of its most cohesive and mature records to date.

The 12-track album marks the band’s first full-length collection of new material in more than three years and finds The Revivalists leaning into themes of growth, redemption and gratitude without sacrificing the soulful rock sound that has made them festival favorites.

Leading the project is “Heart Stop,” which recently climbed to No. 4 on the Mediabase AAA Chart, becoming the band’s seventh Top 5 single on the format. Directed by filmmaker Caroline Iaffaldano, the video’s unique first-person perspective places viewers inside a classic New Orleans shotgun house, where dancer Malerie Dempster brings the song to life.

The band also released the video for “Lost and Found,” one of the album’s standout tracks, alongside the album’s release.

Produced once again by Rich Costey (Foo Fighters, Vampire Weekend, Death Cab for Cutie), Get It Honest was recorded at Vermont’s Guilford Sound, where the band also created its 2023 album, Pour It Out Into the Night. During Nashville.com’s early listen at Harken Hall, songs like the reflective title track, “Razorblades and Runways,” and “Lost and Found” showcased a band that sounds more confident and focused than ever.

“To me, this album is about understanding this point and learning to work with it like a potter works the clay,” frontman David Shaw said. “Our flaws and imperfections are what ultimately make us human and beautiful.”

The Revivalists are currently on their Get It Honest Tour, which runs through November with support from Robert Randolph, Ax and the Hatchetmen, Paul McDonald, Wells Ferrari, True Loves, Rustic Overtones, Olivia Barnesand Hunter Metts on select dates.

The album follows a milestone year for the band, which included performing for the largest audience of its career at the 2026 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival and making its Grand Ole Opry debut as part of the venue’s Opry 100celebration.

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