LISTEN: Morgan Wallen Releases New Single “Been By Now”

Morgan Wallen has dropped his first solo release of 2026 with the arrival of “Been By Now.” The new track follows its live debut last week during Wallen’s sold-out show at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.

Written by Morgan Wallen, Charlie Handsome, John Byron, Blake Pendergrass, Rocky Block, and Taylor Phillips, “Been By Now” was produced by longtime collaborator Joy Moi.

The release comes as Wallen continues another banner year. His latest album, I’m the Problem, remains one of the biggest albums in the country after recently being named the most popular album in the U.S. across all genres during the first half of 2026, according to Luminate. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in May 2025, spent 13 non-consecutive weeks atop the chart and has remained a fixture in the Top 10 ever since.

Wallen is also wrapping up his Still The Problem Tour, a 23-stadium run that has packed venues across North America. Produced by AEG Presents, the tour features a rotating lineup of guests including Brooks & Dunn, HARDY, Ella Langley and Thomas Rhett, with support from Hudson Westbrook, Flatland Cavalry, Gavin Adcock, Jason Scott & The High Heat, Zach John King, Vincent Mason and Blake Whiten on select dates.

As with previous tours, a portion of every ticket sold benefits the Morgan Wallen Foundation, which supports youth sports and music programs. Through its Tour Give Back initiative, the foundation has donated more than $1 million worth of musical instruments to schools in communities along the tour route.

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