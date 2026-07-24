Brantley Gilbert Celebrates New Album With Free Nashville Release Party

Multi-Platinum country rocker Brantley Gilbert is celebrating the release of his new album, SINS OF THE FATHER, with a free album release party Friday, July 24, at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway. (Get free tickets HERE)

The event pairs Gilbert with Nitro Circus for an adrenaline-fueled evening featuring live music and freestyle motocross stunts soaring over the stage. The celebration is free and open to the public, with $10 cash parking. Fans can also enjoy the Cars & Caffeine car show, tattoo artists, mechanical bulls, bounce houses, food trucks and other family-friendly activities.

The event coincides with the release of SINS OF THE FATHER, Gilbert’s eighth studio album and one of his most personal projects to date. Released through BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville, the 15-song collection finds Gilbert reflecting on fatherhood, faith, redemption and the difficult experiences that shaped his life.

“I’ve gotten comfortable with uncomfortable conversations, and I do have a story to tell,” Gilbert said. “The stuff behind me is ugly, but God has blessed me immensely, and I’ve gotten to a place where I’m centered on being a good dad and husband. There’s no regrets. Everything made me who I am today.”

Co-produced by Gilbert and Brock Berryhill, the album blends hard-driving country rock with deeply personal songwriting. The opening track, “The Addiction,” examines the struggles Gilbert has faced and the role his family has played in his sobriety.

Lead single “Good Damn,” currently climbing the country charts, reflects on the relationship that led to his 11-year marriage, while “F****D Me Up” revisits rock bottom with an unflinching honesty.

The album’s title track, “Sins of the Father,” explores Gilbert’s hopes of breaking generational cycles as he raises his own children, while “Begging for Change,” featuring longtime friend Jelly Roll, tackles addiction and homelessness with compassion and realism. The two artists wrote the song after Jelly Roll recognized someone he knew from high school living on the streets.

“Nobody wakes up one morning like, ‘You know what? I want to be an alcoholic or a drug addict,'” Gilbert said. “That song became a responsibility.”

The album also delivers plenty of the high-energy anthems fans have come to expect from Gilbert, including “Good Ol’ Boys,” “Driveway,” and “Copperheads,” balancing introspective moments with guitar-heavy Southern rock.

Fans attending Friday’s release party will be among the first to hear songs from SINS OF THE FATHER performed live as Gilbert takes the stage alongside Nitro Circus’ high-flying freestyle motocross show.

The free event begins Friday, July 24, at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway. Admission is free, with $10 cash parking available on site.

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