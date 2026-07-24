LISTEN: Dan + Shay’s “Her, The Kids, and Jesus”

Dan + Shay have released “Her, The Kids, and Jesus,” the latest preview of their upcoming sixth studio album, Young, due out August 21.

The heartfelt track is the fourth song released from the new album and quickly became a fan favorite after the duo debuted it during a surprise pop-up performance at Nashville’s popular La La Land Cafe.

Built around themes of gratitude, faith and family, “Her, The Kids, and Jesus” reflects the perspective Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney have embraced as husbands and fathers, offering one of the most personal songs on the upcoming project.

The new single continues the rollout for Young, which was co-produced by Dan Smyers alongside longtime collaborator Scott Hendricks. The album explores life’s milestones and the lessons that come with them, marking another chapter in the duo’s 13-year career.

Earlier this year, Dan + Shay released “Say So,” the album’s lead single, which continues its climb at country radio while bringing awareness to suicide prevention through its message of hope and connection.

The Grammy-winning duo will also perform on ABC’s Good Morning America Summer Concert Series on July 31, giving fans another chance to hear music from the new album before its release.

Following the arrival of Young, Dan + Shay will launch The Young Tour this fall. The 26-city North American run begins September 11 in Noblesville, Indiana, with special guests Tyler Hubbard and Josh Ross, before making stops in Toronto, Philadelphia, Tampa, Dallas, Denver and more through early November.

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