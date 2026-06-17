Redferrin Learns From Rodeo Legend J.B. Mauney in New “Crazy” Music Video

Rising country artist Redferrin is taking fans for a wild ride with the release of the official music video for “Crazy,” a high-energy visual that finds the Tennessee native stepping into the world of professional bull riding under the guidance of rodeo icon J.B. Mauney. (watch above)

Released June 12 via Warner Records Nashville, the video arrives alongside Redferrin’s debut full-length album, Been There Done That, and showcases the fearless spirit that has become synonymous with his music and career.

Filmed in the Texas countryside, the video follows Redferrin as he learns the ropes of bull riding from Mauney, one of the most decorated competitors in the sport’s history. A two-time PBR World Champion, Mauney captured titles in 2013 and 2015 and is widely regarded as one of the greatest bull riders of all time.

For Redferrin, the challenge was a natural fit.

Before launching his music career, Blake Redferrin made a name for himself as a professional motocross racer, spending years chasing adrenaline on dirt bikes. That background helped prepare him for the intense experience of climbing onto a bull and entering the arena under Mauney’s watchful eye.

The result is a gritty, action-packed music video that perfectly complements one of the album’s most explosive tracks.

“Crazy” is featured on Been There Done That, Redferrin’s highly anticipated 13-song debut album. The project marks another major milestone in what has quickly become a breakout period for the singer-songwriter.

The new album follows the success of his sophomore EP, Some City, Somewhere, released earlier this year, and his breakout debut EP, Old No. 7. Released in 2024, Old No. 7 introduced fans to Redferrin’s genre-blending sound and proved to be a streaming powerhouse, generating more than 535 million on-demand streams.

Known for combining country storytelling with rock, hip-hop and Southern influences, Redferrin has built a reputation as one of Nashville’s most exciting emerging artists. His songs often reflect the same adventurous spirit found in his personal life, and the “Crazy” video may be the clearest example yet.

By trading motocross bikes for bucking bulls, Redferrin delivers a visual that is every bit as daring as the song itself, while paying tribute to one of rodeo’s most legendary figures in J.B. Mauney.

Nashville Concert & Show Tickets!

Nashville.com

The Worldwide Brand for Nashville!