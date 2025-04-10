HARDY Set To Release Two Singles

Country rocker HARDY’s next round is in the chamber with a new EP, COUNTRY!, set for release on May 2 via Big Loud. Two new songs from the EP, his first new music of 2025, debut tomorrow, “Favorite Country Song” and “Buck On The Wall.”

“Two new songs—I’m extremely excited,” says HARDY. “Both songs remind me of a very special place, the place where I grew up, the place where I became who I am—my deer camp. It’s now the only place I have to go home to since somebody lives in my childhood home. I feel like it’s been a long time coming to put out some music that gets back to my roots.”

Additionally, HARDY will make his debut appearance on the iconic Grand Ole Opry stage on April 29.

The new tracks come ahead of the kickoff of HARDY’s JIM BOB World Tour next month, with headline dates across the U.S. through September, plus festival dates in North America, and festivals and first-ever headline shows in Europe. The tour includes stops at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena, Los Angeles’ Kia Forum, New York City’s Madison Square Garden and many more. Longtime friends and collaborators Koe Wetzel, Stephen Wilson Jr., Sikarus and McCoy Moore will join as support on select dates.

