Concord Music Signs Western Rapper Ryan Charles

Today, Concord Music Publishing announced the signing of western rapper Ryan Charles. The worldwide publishing deal, effective immediately, includes Charles’ full catalog and all future works.

Originally from Wyoming, Ryan Charles is a natural-born entertainer known for his signature fashion sense, light-hearted twang, and high-energy live shows. Charles brings a style all his own to Nashville with his music combining the cowboy lifestyle with the flow of 2000’s rap.

“I couldn’t be happier to be joining the team at Concord!” states Ryan Charles. “When you’re trying to do something new and different, you need people around you who are willing to take those risks and try new ideas, you need folks with some twang! And I feel like I found that here at Concord.”

Charles has released singles including “Gettin’ Western” (2020), “Old Dirt Fancy” (2021), and “New Boot Goofin’” (2022). He was also featured on Ian Munsick’s 2022 single “Cowboy Killer,” which has over 37M streams on Spotify alone.

In 2022, Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg hosted the first season of NBC’s American Song Contest, inspired by Europe’s legendary Eurovision Song Contest. During this first season, Charles represented the state of Wyoming by performing “New Boot Goofin’.” Charles returned to the show during its fifth season to compete in the semi-finals, becoming the show’s first “Redemption Artist” as “New Boot Goofin’” received the highest number of streams of any eliminated artist to date.

Charles released singles “Turquoise Stones” and “Cold Beer Diet” in 2023 and this past year released love song “Heartbreak Rodeo,” and most recently “What in Tarnation,” bringing his global career streams to more than 65+ million.

“I can confidently say Ryan is unlike anyone I’ve ever worked with, and I couldn’t be prouder that we’re adding someone so unique to our roster,” states Melissa Spillman, VP A&R at Concord Music Publishing in Nashville. “His music appeals to country music and rap fans and everyone in between! Ryan is an incredibly talented writer and performer, and I’m so excited for the world to hear what he’s been working on the last few months.”

