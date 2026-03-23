HARDY Announces HARDY HALLOWEEN This Fall

HARDY is bringing the party home to Nashville this fall with the announcement of HARDY HALLOWEEN, a two-night event set for October 29 and 30, 2026 at The Truth.

The back-to-back shows promise a high-energy celebration in true HARDY fashion, giving fans a chance to experience one of country music’s most dynamic performers in an intimate setting. Tickets will first be available through a fan club presale beginning March 24, followed by additional presales throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale on March 27 via his official website.

Fans looking to elevate the experience can choose from a range of VIP packages, which include premium seating, meet-and-greet opportunities, exclusive merchandise and more.

The announcement comes on the heels of a major moment for HARDY, who recently teamed up with Tim McGraw, Eric Church and Morgan Wallen for the standout collaboration “McArthur,” a sweeping, generational track that continues to make waves across the genre.

It also builds momentum around his latest project, COUNTRY! COUNTRY!, a return-to-roots collection that blends Southern rock grit with classic country storytelling. The album showcases HARDY’s wide-ranging songwriting, featuring fan favorites like “Dog Years,” “Good Ole Boy,” and collaborations with ERNEST and Stephen Wilson Jr..

With a reputation for pushing boundaries while staying grounded in his Mississippi roots, HARDY continues to carve out his own lane in country music—and HARDY HALLOWEEN looks to be one of Nashville’s must-see events this fall.