Ben Chapman Announces New Album “Feet On Fire”

Nashville based Ben Chapman is set to return with new music this spring, announcing his upcoming album Feet On Fire, arriving May 22 via Soundly Music. The Feet on Fire tour kicks off on April 3rd in Charlotte and includes a stop at The Basement East on June 3rd.

Produced in collaboration with Anderson East, the project marks Chapman’s second time teaming up with the GRAMMY-nominated artist and finds him leaning into a season of personal and creative growth. The album reflects a transformative chapter in his life, shaped by marriage to fellow artist Meg McRee and the recent birth of their first child.

Alongside the announcement, Chapman has released the album’s title track, a sprawling, psychedelic-tinged journey that captures the highs and challenges of life on the road. The song blends elements of Southern rock, soul and jam-band exploration, offering a glimpse into the album’s free-flowing, live-driven sound.

Recorded with a focus on capturing raw energy, Feet On Fire leans heavily into live-in-the-studio performances, with Chapman backed by a seasoned group of musicians. Drawing inspiration from everything from classic R&B grooves to the expansive soundscapes of the Grateful Dead and The Dark Side of the Moon, the album embraces both cohesion and experimentation.

Chapman has already previewed the project with “Everything’s Different,” a reflective track that pairs his signature guitar work with a timeless Southern rock feel. Beyond his solo work, he continues to be a sought-after collaborator, working with artists like Muscadine Bloodline, Hayes Carll and Marcus King, among others.

Known for his electrifying live shows and deep ties to the Nashville music community—including launching the Peach Jam series—Chapman continues to build momentum as one of the city’s most compelling roots-driven voices. With Feet On Fire, he delivers a deeply personal and sonically adventurous project that captures both where he’s been and where he’s headed next.