Gillian Welch & David Rawlings Headline CaveFest 2026

One of Nashville.com’s favorite festivals, CaveFest returns for its fifth year October 10–11, 2026, bringing its signature blend of Americana, bluegrass and roots music to The Caverns for a truly one-of-a-kind weekend experience. BUY TICKETS HERE!

Set against the stunning natural backdrop of the venue’s above-ground amphitheater and underground cave, CaveFest continues to stand out as one of the most unique festival experiences anywhere in the Southeast. This year’s lineup includes: Gillian Welch & David Rawlings, Peter Rowan & Sam Grisman Project, Rising Appalachia, Keller & The Keels, John Prine 80th Birthday Celebration featuring The Tree of Forgiveness Band with special guests, Bristol Sessions 100th Anniversary Celebration (feat. Carlene Carter, Elizabeth Cook, Dom Flemons, Jim Lauderdale, Ashley Monroe), Lindsay Lou, Dom Flemons & The Traveling Wildfires, Jim Lauderdale & The Game Changers, Fruition, Scott Miller & The Commonwealth, Airshow (2 Late Nights), Uncle B’s Damned Ole Opry, Slay & Stinson, HuDost, Modern Biology: Music from Plants & Mushrooms, Three Tall Pines, The Flea Market Hustlers, Slap Dragon

More than just a music festival, CaveFest delivers a full immersive experience. Attendees can enjoy cave tours, yoga sessions, sound baths, kids’ activities, local vendors, open jam sessions and late-night shows—all designed to foster a laid-back, community-driven atmosphere. With two-day passes priced at just $99 (including camping) and free admission for kids 12 and under, it remains one of the most accessible and family-friendly festivals on the calendar.

The 2026 lineup also features can’t-miss tribute sets and collaborations, including a special 80th birthday celebration honoring John Prine with The Tree of Forgiveness Band, and a Bristol Sessions 100th Anniversary celebration spotlighting artists like Carlene Carter, Elizabeth Cook, Dom Flemons, Jim Lauderdale and Ashley Monroe. The Bristol set will also be recorded for a future PBS broadcast.

Additional highlights include themed performances celebrating landmark albums from artists like Phish, Sublime, The Beatles and Hot Rize, as well as the return of artist-in-residence Lindsay Lou, whose collaborative spirit and surprise sit-ins have become a defining element of the festival.

This truly is a favorite for that Nashville.com team. The weather this time of year is great and it’s the perfect environment to bring your guitar or what ever you play and see what kind of a jam session breaks out. Stay tuned to Nashville.com for more info.