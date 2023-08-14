Hailey Whitters Goes Platinum

On Friday (8/11), the rising country star Hailey Whitters was surprised on stage by Dan + Shay with her first-ever platinum plaque for her hit single “Everything She Ain’t.” Whitters was supporting the duo in Doswell, Va. when they came out mid-set to present her with the honor of her first platinum record. The RIAA certification follows her rapid ascent after winning New Female Artist of the Year at the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards in May, where she performed the song during broadcast.

Following her big surprise moment on Friday, Whitters played TidalWave Music Festival in Atlantic City, N.J. on Saturday (8/12) where she brought out Janice, the subject of fan favorite song “Janice At The Hotel Bar.”

In July, Billboard named Whitters their July 2023 all-genre Chartbreaker, calling out the success and rise of the breakout single “Everything She Ain’t” that has spent 66 weeks on their Country Airplay chart and marked her first appearance on the Hot 100 chart in May.

Following her headlining Raised tour, supporting Shania Twain on her Queen of Me Tour, and tour dates with Dierks Bentley earlier this year, Whitters is in the midst of a festival-packed summer with performances still to come at Country Thunder, Bourbon & Beyond, and Pilgrimage Music Festival. GET TICKETS FOR PILGRIMAGE HERE. This September, she will hit the road with Eric Church followed by a run of dates supporting Luke Bryan. Find a full list of tour dates below or visit HaileyWhitters.com.