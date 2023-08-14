WATCH: Russell Dickerson’s “God Gave Me A Girl”

Today Russell Dickerson released a music video for his new single, “God Gave Me A Girl.” (watch above) The song is currently a top-15-and-rising single.

With the song inspired by Dickerson’s wife, Kailey, the music video offers an artistic interpretation of the track. The emotional video features Dickerson sitting at a kitchen table as he acts as a narrator of a fictional couple’s love story. The music video showcases the couple’s humbling challenges through home video footage and wraps up with a heartwarming ending.

Dickerson shared his excitement for the video, “My wife Kailey inspired this song, so it’s definitely very special to me. I wanted to release a music video that would really match the emotional nature of the song and I think we accomplished that. Can’t wait for everyone to see what we’ve been working on!”

In addition to the release of his new music video, Dickerson has been busy on the road this summer playing shows, fairs, and festivals. He recently announced The Big Wheels & Back Roads Tour, which kicks off on Sept. 21 in Philadelphia. To purchase tickets, click HERE.