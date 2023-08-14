6th Consecutive Sell-Out For Luke Bryan At Bridgestone

Luke Bryan sold out his sixth consecutive concert in Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Saturday (8/12). He last headlined the venue in 2021 and played two back-to-back sold-out dates in both 2013 and 2017. Chayce Beckham, Jackson Dean and Ashley Cooke were the special guests.

The entire arena rallied around their super star as he fought hard through vocal cord congestion “because I was not going to cancel Nashville under any circumstance,” he said. He kept them on their feet and the longer he played the taller they stood. Luke adapted the show’s setlist throwing in tunes from some of his heroes like Lionel Richie and Ronnie Milsap and offered the crowd a powerful 100% committed performance. He told them in the early days of his career he would drive around the city of Nashville hoping to get the chance to play Bridgestone someday. “Never in my wildest dreams would I have ever thought I could come into this arena and play whatever the hell I want for two hours.”

Before the show, Luke was presented with the SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award in recognition of his standing as one of the most streamed artists in SoundExchange’s 20-year history. He joins R&B superstar Usher and Music Fairness Award recipient Dionne Warwick among those most recently honored by SoundExchange, an organization that collects and distributes digital performance royalties on behalf of more than 650,000 music creators and has distributed more than $10 billion to date.

Luke was also presented with multi-Platinum and Gold plaques for RIAA certifications that have accumulated in the last few years, including his first #1 single “Do I” (4x PLATINUM), his most recent #1 single “Country On” (GOLD) and his last album Born Here Live Here Die Here (GOLD) and its five #1 singles. His overall RIAA certifications total 98.5 Million.

“Waves” – GOLD

“What She Wants Tonight” – PLATINUM

“Knockin’ Boots” – 3x PLATINUM

“One Margarita” – 2x PLATINUM

“Down To One” – PLATINUM

Luke released a new song last week from his forth coming album, “Southern and Slow.” The song was written by Matt Dragstrem, Josh Thompson and Chase McGill and co-produced by Jeff Stevens and Jody Stevens. (Listen below)

