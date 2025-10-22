Concord Music Publishing Signs Nashville’s Nickname Jos

Concord Music Publishing has announced the signing of rising Nashville artist, songwriter, and producer Josef Kuhn, known professionally as Nickname Jos, to a worldwide co-publishing agreement. The deal, effective immediately, covers his full catalog and all future works.

A staple in Nashville’s thriving indie scene, Nickname Jos wears many creative hats — whether he’s drumming for Annie DiRusso, producing tracks for Hannah Cole, or collaborating with a growing roster of emerging talent including Samia, The Greeting Committee, Tommy Lefroy, Archie Summers, Mali Velasquez, and Kristiane.

“I am so pumped to join the Concord team,” shares Nickname Jos. “Being a part of the formative and creative process is where I thrive most — I’m thankful for the opportunity to continue creating.”

This past August, Nickname Jos released his self-produced debut album, Buckshot — an emotionally raw and sonically unpredictable project that blurs genre lines between shoegaze, lo-fi pop, and 80’s power pop. The result is a nostalgic yet forward-thinking collection that highlights his versatility as both an artist and producer. In the past year, he’s also dropped standout singles “Shoulders” and “Armor,” both of which earned placements on Spotify’s premier playlists including “Pop Right Now,” “POLLEN,” and “Fresh Finds Indie.”

“Jos has impressed us with his extraordinary talent as an artist, producer, writer, and multi-instrumentalist,” says Jen Hubbard, Director, Sync A&R at Concord Music Publishing. “He brings a rare authenticity and distinctive creative fingerprint to every song he touches. We are truly honored that Jos has chosen Concord as his creative publishing team — this is just the beginning.”

Currently, Nickname Jos is on tour with Sombr, performing as part of the band on the Late Nights & Young Romance Tour. Next month, he’ll join Sombr once again for his Saturday Night Live debut as musical guest.

