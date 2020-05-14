Grand Ole Opry Will Salute The Troops On Memorial Day Weekend

The show that made country music famous is scheduled to salute the United States Military with its annual pre-Memorial Day Salute the Troops Opry performance Saturday, May 23 . Among the artists scheduled to perform are Craig Morgan, Steven Curtis Chapman, and Kellie Pickler. This year the Opry will also honor essential workers who are on the frontline against the war on COVID-19.

Morgan, Chapman and Pickler will step on the stage Saturday, May 23 at 8 PM ET / 7 PM CT. The show will be broadcast live on Circle and Gray TV stations, DISH Studio Channel 102, Sling TV and other TV affiliates in addition to a companion live stream on Circle All Access Facebook and YouTube channels. The livestream will be in partnership with Verizon’s Pay It Forward Live initiative. TV and radio personality Bobby Bones will host the Circle telecast, while Opry announcer Mike Terry will be heard on 650 AM WSM and SiriusXM.

Those tuning into the Livestream on the Circle All Access YouTube and Facebook channels next week can watch a special Memorial Day Weekend episode of Circle Sessions with Craig Morgan at 7:30 PM ET/ 6:30 PM CT immediately prior to the Opry. Morgan, an Opry member, TV host and Army Veteran pays tribute to his past and his future with his new album, God, Family, Country, releasing May 22 on Broken Bow Records. After the Opry livestream, a special edition of Circle Sessions: At Home with various stars will premiere.

“The days preceding Memorial Day have for years brought with them our annual ‘Salute The Troops’ show and unforgettable moments as we honor and say thank you to those who serve our country,” said Dan Rogers, Opry vice president and executive producer. “It’s more important than ever in 2020 that through words and songs we connect fans across the country to recognize the sacrifices of members of the U.S. Military. Additionally, this year’s show will offer the opportunity for fans tuned in around the world to honor the troops of essential workers on the frontline of the battles that’ve changed our world this year, the war on COVID-19.”



Opry members Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini and rising singer/songwriter Morgan Evans are scheduled to perform on the Grand Ole Opry’s 4,924th consecutive Saturday night broadcast this weekend May 16. The Opry livestream will be in partnership with Verizon’s Pay It Forward Live. Those tuning into the livestream on the Circle All Access YouTube and Facebook channels this week can watch Circle Sessions with Lee Brice at 7:30 PM ET/6:30 PM CT immediately prior to the Opry. After the Opry on the livestream, a special edition of Circle Sessions: At Home with various stars will premiere.



For the past nine weeks, during this current global pandemic, the Grand Ole Opry has worked closely with Nashville’s Director of Health to bring the show live to millions around the world while following strict safety protocols under the guidance of local health professionals. The Opry, with the help of its membership and wider artist and industry community, has continued to bring millions of fans around the world together to keep the music playing without an Opry House audience in attendance. Embracing today’s technology, the Opry will be broadcast and streamed with a very small production team. The show’s artists will perform acoustically.

