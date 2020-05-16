Kenny Chesney Postpones “Chillaxification Tour” Until 2021

Kenny Chesney has made the incredibly difficult decision to do the one thing he hoped he would not need to do: postpone the 2020 Chillaxification Tour. After exhaustive conversations with everyone involved, getting the best possible input available on how and when, the humble man from East Tennessee is moving his tour into 2021.

“With so many tours needing to move and wanting to make sure we are in the best possible circumstances for No Shoes Nation, I think – and I hate saying this – it’s best to move everything into 2021,” Chesney says. “In the best interest of everyone – No Shoes Nation, my road family, the staff at the venues – we have decided to quit moving the dates around on the calendar, trying to make a chunk of this year work and go to where we believe we can roll out the entire Chillaxification Tour.”

For Chesney, the only country artist on Billboard’s Top 10 Touring Acts of the Past 25 Years, hitting pause was not his expected outcome when the first leg of his Blue Chair Bay Rum Presents Kenny Chesney’s 2020 Chillaxification Tour Fueled by Marathon was postponed. But with new information arriving daily, the man who was already well into rehearsals for this year’s tour remained hopeful he and his band would get to play for No Shoes Nation in 2020.

Instead, there are still too many unknowns. He and his team made the decision and are locking down the schedule for when it’s believed issues surrounding COVID-19 will be more resolved. Committed to No Shoes Nation, arriving at this decision allows his team to concretize the best possible line-up of venues and dates when the tour finally kicks off.

Original tickets are automatically valid for a rescheduled show date. If you have tickets to a postponed show, refund options will be available at the time a rescheduled show date is announced.