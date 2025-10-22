Béla Fleck Celebrates The Holidays With Reissue And Reunion Tour

GRAMMY-winning trailblazers Béla Fleck & The Flecktones are getting into the holiday spirit with a special limited-edition vinyl reissue of their beloved album Jingle All the Way, arriving November 21.

While revisiting the 2008 sessions, Fleck unearthed a gem from the archives — a previously unreleased solo banjo medley of “The First Noel / Joy to the World.” The newly discovered track is included on the reissue and is available to stream now.

“I have a habit of pulling out my banjo and playing holiday songs while waiting for flights in the airport,” shares Fleck. “These arrangements appeared and developed over the course of several years of airport holiday play. They always seemed to cheer up folks, and I love the tunes.”

To celebrate the reissue, Béla Fleck & The Flecktones will hit the road for a special holiday tour that reunites two classic versions of the band for the first time ever. The lineup features Béla Fleck on banjo, Howard Levy on piano and harmonica, Roy “Future Man” Wooten on drumitar, Victor Wooten on bass, and Jeff Coffin on saxophone — plus special guests Alash, the world-renowned Tuvan throat singing ensemble who appeared on the original album.

The 21-city “Jingle All the Way” Tour kicks off right here in Nashville at the Ryman Auditorium on November 26, before making its way to major cities across the country.

Formed in 1988 for a one-off PBS performance on Lonesome Pine Special, the Flecktones officially began touring the following year — and have since become one of the most innovative bands in modern music. “The band was so fresh and powerful that we all wanted more of it,” recalls Victor Wooten. “I think we gave other musicians the courage to be different.”

Blending jazz, bluegrass, funk, classical, blues, and world music, Béla Fleck & The Flecktones have created a sound all their own — and this winter, they’re bringing that magic back to Nashville and beyond.

